Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NESR stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $761.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 462,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

