State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

