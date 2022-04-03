Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

VGR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

