State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

