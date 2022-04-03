Grain Co Continental Sells 671,661 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28.

RIBT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.