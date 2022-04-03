Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.81% of CB Financial Services worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

