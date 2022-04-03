Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,960 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LYB stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

