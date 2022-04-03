iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,615,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

