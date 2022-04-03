Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 36,483 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

