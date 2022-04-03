Kinetik (KNTK) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $99.22 million 12.64 Kinetik Competitors $7.25 billion $612.05 million 8.05

Kinetik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 129.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 12.84% 8.57% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kinetik and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 470 2364 2935 137 2.46

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Kinetik beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

