$0.42 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

