Jonathan Schwefel Sells 4,585 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vince stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

