Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

