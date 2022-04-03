Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 11.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,517,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,181,000 after purchasing an additional 155,237 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

