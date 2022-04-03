Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 719,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southern by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.