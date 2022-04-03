Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

