Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,670,667 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,670,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,952,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM opened at $28.06 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.