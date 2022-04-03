Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 100,487 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.02% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $658.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $745.15 and a 200 day moving average of $809.44. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $641.30 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

