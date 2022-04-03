Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $77.59 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 594,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $116,871,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.85 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

