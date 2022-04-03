Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 297,368 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 894,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 621,005 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,382. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $46.98 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

