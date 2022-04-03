Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,159,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

