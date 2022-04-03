Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 247,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,613,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 71,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.79.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.09.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

