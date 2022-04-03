Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,911,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,918,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $183,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

