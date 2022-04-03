ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 864,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

