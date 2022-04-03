Dale Broadrick Buys 10,700 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $50,504.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.51 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

