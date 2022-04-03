Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.59. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.