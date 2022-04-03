CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

