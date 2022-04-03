W D. Minami Acquires 3,700 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $71,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $5,183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.