Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 8,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 343,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

