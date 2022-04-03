Barclays Cuts Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $4.50

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $192.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

