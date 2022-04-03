Citigroup Cuts Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.
Shares of DTC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
