Citigroup Cuts Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of DTC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

