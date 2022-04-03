Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

