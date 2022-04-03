Barclays Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $7.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVAH. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.
AVAH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.