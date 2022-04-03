Barclays Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $7.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVAH. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

AVAH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

