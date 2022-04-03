Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AIQ opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

