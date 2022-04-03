Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stake Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of CSV opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

