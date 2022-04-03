Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 309 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

