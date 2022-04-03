Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,533 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 432,758 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

