Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $137,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.