Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:TPX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $88,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

