Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

