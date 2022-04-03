Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

