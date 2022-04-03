Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRT opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.73.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.