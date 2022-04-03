Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 653,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

