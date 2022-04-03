Benchmark Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.
LHCG opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
