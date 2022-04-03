Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). nLIGHT reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LASR stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.