Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PERI stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Perion Network has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $999.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.