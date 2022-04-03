Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

PERI stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Perion Network has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $999.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.