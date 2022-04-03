Mitchell Saunders Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atlanticus stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

