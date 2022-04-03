-$0.04 EPS Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXS. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.