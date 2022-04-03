Cim LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

