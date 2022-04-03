Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Sells $790,000.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.